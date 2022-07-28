Stefanic was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Stefanic started off strong after making his big-league debut in early July with a .944 OPS in his first seven games, but the honeymoon ended quickly as he went hitless in his past nine contests. David Fletcher (hip) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list in a corresponding move and will reclaim a starting role for the Angels. Stefanic could receive another chance with the Halos later in the year, but for now he'll attempt to straighten things out in the minors.