Moniak was diagnosed with a fractured left middle finger after suffering the injury on a bunt single in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Mariners, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The injury is yet another tough break for Moniak, who had his bid for a role as the Phillies' Opening Day center fielder foiled when he suffered a hairline fracture in his right wrist late in spring training. He's now dealing with a fracture to a finger on his non-throwing hand, but Angels head athletic trainer Mike Frostad told Sam Blum of The Athletic on Sunday that Moniak's broken digit is expected to heal quickly and possibly give the 24-year-old a chance to play again in 2022. Moniak, who had gone 4-for-14 with two home runs and three RBI in five games with the Halos since being acquired Tuesday from the Phillies, is nonetheless expected to miss the majority of what's left of this season. The Angels are expected to formally move Moniak to the injured list later Sunday or Monday, clearing the way for Magneuris Sierra to temporarily step in as the team's main center fielder while Mike Trout (rib) also remains sidelined.