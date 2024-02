Angels manager Ron Washington said Thursday that he envisions Moniak and Luis Rengifo as candidates to bat leadoff, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Given the splits between the two players, it would make sense that Moniak hits leadoff against right-handers and Rengifo bats leadoff versus lefties. Moniak -- who is likely to sit against southpaws in favor of Aaron Hicks -- slashed .294/.322/.544 versus right-handed pitching in 2023.