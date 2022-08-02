The Angels acquired Moniak and Jadiel Sanchez from the Angels on Tuesday in exchange for Noah Syndergaard, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Moniak will end his Phillies career having come nowhere close to living up to the expectations that came with being the 2016 first-overall pick. Six years later, he's only received 105 total major-league plate appearances, and his awful .129/.214/.172 slash line suggests he was lucky to even get that many. It's possible a change of scenery will do him some good, and he's joined a roster which should have playing time available down the stretch, but he'll need to take a huge step forward to be a viable major-league regular.