Sano (knee) went 1-for-2 with a single and a strikeout in his first rehab game with the Arizona Complex League Angels on Wednesday.

Sano is recovering from left knee inflammation, an injury which has kept him on the shelf for the entirety of May. He will eventually move up to a higher affiliate as he works his way back to the Angels' active roster. Sano was getting regular playing time before getting hurt and that should continue when he returns, especially with all the injuries the Halos are dealing with.