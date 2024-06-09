Sano (knee) resumed his rehab assignment Saturday in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League, starting at designated hitter while going 1-for-3 with a run and an RBI.

Sano made the third appearance of his rehab assignment, but his first since May 23 after being shut down for more than two weeks after burning his enflamed left knee with a heating pad. He could make a few more appearances in the ACL before shifting his rehab assignment to a higher-level affiliate prior to making his return from the 10-day injured list.