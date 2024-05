Sano will have his rehab program delayed after burning himself with a heating pad, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Angels manager Ron Washington noted Sunday that it's not considered a serious injury, but Sano will be held out of games for a couple of days, per Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com. Sano has two rehab appearances with the Arizona Complex League Angels, going 2-for-5 with two RBI. He was placed on the 10-day injured list May 1 due to left knee inflammation.