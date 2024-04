Sano is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Sano will take a seat for the third game in a row, all of which have come while the Angels have faced right-handed starting pitchers. With Sano seemingly moving into more a part-time role after hitting just .207 with no home runs and a 41.2 percent strikeout rate through 34 plate appearances this season, Aaron Hicks looks set to pick up more playing time.