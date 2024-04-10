Sano will start at third base and bat fifth in Wednesday's game against the Rays, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Sano looked to be in danger of falling into a part-time role after he started in only two of the Angels' first four games, but his playing time has since seemed to stabilize. Even though he was on the bench for Tuesday's 6-4 loss to Tampa Bay, Sano has now picked up six starts in the Angels' last eight contests. The Angels have typically deployed Sano at designated hitter, but he'll make his first start at the hot corner Wednesday while Anthony Rendon gets a day off.