Angels' Mike Trout: Breaks out of slump with homer

Trout went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in the Angels' 8-3 loss to the Rays on Friday.

Trout had been in an uncharacteristic 0-for-15 slump coming into the game but he broke out with an eight-inning shot off Tampa Bay's Chaz Roe for this 13th long ball of the season. Trout still has a ballistic 1.046 OPS even factoring in the recent cold spell, so there was never any reason to worry that the perennial MVP candidate wasn't going to get back on track.

