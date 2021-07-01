Trout (calf) took 50 swings off a tee, threw from 90 feet and jogged Tuesday, the Associated Press reports.

Trout isn't eligible to come off the 60-day IL until July 17 and only recently resumed baseball activities. That said, he appears to be headed in a positive direction in his recovery from the strained right calf that sidelined him in mid-May. As long as doesn't suffer any setbacks, Trout should be ready to return to the Angels' lineup soon after the All-Star break.