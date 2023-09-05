Trout had additional tests on his injured left wrist Sunday that revealed no structural damage, and he indicated that he still plans to return this season, MLB.com reports.

Trout missed 38 games due to a fractured left hamate bone before he was activated from the injured list Aug. 22. He was able to play in only one contest before going back on the IL, and he's since acknowledged that he returned too soon, as pain was still affecting his swing. Despite the fact that the Angels have fallen out of playoff contention, Trout indicated that he expects to return before the end of the campaign, though the organization will also have a say in that matter. Since testing Sunday revealed no structural damage, pain tolerance will be the main factor determining when Trout can start swinging a bat again.