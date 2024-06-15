Trout (knee) has yet to progress to performing on-field activities, per MLB.com.

Trout has been out of action since being diagnosed with a torn meniscus in his left knee near the end of April. Los Angeles has thus far kept him on the 10-day IL, but he doesn't seem to be anywhere near being activated -- or even beginning a minor-league rehab stint -- given his lack of baseball activity. Trout is expected to return to action at some point this season, but the Angels are unlikely to rush him back given their position in the standings, and his timeframe for rejoining the team remains very hazy.