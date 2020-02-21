Angels' Mike Trout: Making spring debut Tuesday
Trout (foot) will be in the lineup for Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Reds, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
The three-time and reigning American League MVP underwent surgery on his right foot in September, but it won't impact his preparation in Arizona, as expected. Trout finished 2019 with a 1.083 OPS, 45 home runs, 104 RBI and 11 stolen bases in 134 games. New manager Joe Maddon said last week it's possible he utilizes his center fielder out of the leadoff spot, though the skipper hasn't made any lineup decisions at this point.
