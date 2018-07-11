Angels' Mike Trout: Nabs 14th steal Tuesday
Trout went 2-for-4 with a walk and his 14th stolen base of the season in Tuesday's victory over the Mariners.
Trout has picked things up at the plate over his last three games, going 6-for-11 with a homer and a steal in those three contests. The superstar was slumping over his previous 15 games (8-for-50) while playing through a minor finger injury, but his recent uptick in production eases any lingering health concerns. Overall, Trout owns a tremendous .314/.457/.626 slash line with 25 homers and 14 steals through 92 games.
