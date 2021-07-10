Manager Joe Maddon said the Angels have yet to decide when Trout (calf) will begin a rehab assignment, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
The Angels' skipper added that Trout will be re-evaluated after continuing his workouts through the All-Star break next week. Having been sidelined since May 17, the outfielder will likely require more than one or two games of rehab, so a late-July activation appears to be the best-case scenario for Trout.
