Syndergaard (3-2) allowed six runs (four earned) on four hits and two walks while taking a loss against the Rangers on Monday. He recorded two outs, including one strikeout.

Syndergaard took the mound with a 3-0 lead but he couldn't escape the first inning and ended up taking an ugly loss. He allowed just one extra-base hit, an RBI double by Adolis Garcia. His ERA jumped from 2.45 to 3.60 alongside a 22:8 K:BB through 30 innings on the year. Syndergaard will look for better results in his projected rematch with the Rangers at home next week.