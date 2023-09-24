Schanuel reached on an infield single in the eighth inning of Saturday's 1-0 win over the Twins to extend his career-opening on-base streak to 26 games.

Schanuel barely beat out the throw to first base on his lone hit of the contest, but it was good enough to extend his franchise record of reaching base in 26 straight contests to begin a career. Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com, only three players in MLB history have exceeded that mark -- Alvin Davis (47) in 1984, Truck Hannah (38) in 1918 and Enos Slaughter (29) in 1938. Schanuel's impressive run has been fueled by an impressive 18:16 BB:K, and he's added a strong .283 batting average, though only three of his 28 hits so far have gone for extra bases.