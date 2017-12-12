Angels' Rymer Liriano: Inks minors pact with Angels
Liriano signed a minor-league deal with the Angels, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.
A former top prospect, Liriano will join a new organization after hitting .256/.323/.416 with 17 home runs and seven steals in 123 games with the White Sox's Triple-A affiliate last season. Liriano's power is intriguing, but his speed has tailed off in recent years, and he has largely struggled to hit enough to profile as a big-league piece. He will serve as organizational outfield depth and will get a chance to make the team this spring as the fourth outfielder.
