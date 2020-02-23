Liriano signed a minor-league deal with the Mariners on Sunday that includes an invitation to big-league camp, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Liriano joined the Mets in spring training last year and spent 2019 at Triple-A Syracuse, where he had a .209/.346/.403 slash line with 10 home runs in 82 games. The 28-year-old last saw in the majors with the White Sox in 2017 with 46 plate appearances in 21 games.