Ohtani (elbow) went 0-for-4 with a walk and an RBI in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Tigers.

As anticipated, Ohtani was cleared to make his season debut for the start of the Angels' road trip and immediately claimed a prominent spot in the lineup. Despite the Tigers bringing a lefty starter (Daniel Norris) to the hill, Ohtani slotted third in the order, right between superstar Mike Trout and shortstop Andrelton Simmons. The reigning AL Rookie of the Year didn't make a major impact and struck out twice, but he plated a run on a groundout in his second at-bat and chewed up 25 pitches across his five plate appearances. General manager Billy Eppler said prior to the contest that Ohtani's throwing program won't impact his availability to serve as a designated hitter until around September or October, so the 24-year-old looks poised to fill a near-everyday role for the balance of the season.