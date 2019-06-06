Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Homers in win
Ohtani went 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBI, a walk and another run scored in Wednesday's 10-9 win against the A's.
With two outs in the fourth, Ohtani stepped up to the plate and launched a three-run, go-ahead homer off Yusmeiro Petit to give the Angels an 8-7 lead. He also singled and scored another run on a bases-loaded walk. The long ball marked his second straight homer and third in the last five games. The 24-year-old has been finding his stride since coming off this injured list, batting .250/.333/.406 to go with five home runs, 20 RBI and nine runs scored in 24 games.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Kimbrel a sure thing?
Hasty build-ups following delayed signings haven't always turned out so well for the pitchers...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says he still agrees with Scott White's "sell high" take on Austin Riley, and...
-
Trade Mailbag: How to move Ramirez
Jose Ramirez is one of the more confounding players in Fantasy in 2019. We've got a few deals...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Scott White shares his trade values for each of the top 200 in Head-to-Head points leagues,...
-
Sell high on Austin Riley?
Austin Riley is the talk of the Fantasy Baseball world right now, but there are red flags,...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add off the waiver wire and looks at Monday's winners and...