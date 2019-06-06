Ohtani went 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBI, a walk and another run scored in Wednesday's 10-9 win against the A's.

With two outs in the fourth, Ohtani stepped up to the plate and launched a three-run, go-ahead homer off Yusmeiro Petit to give the Angels an 8-7 lead. He also singled and scored another run on a bases-loaded walk. The long ball marked his second straight homer and third in the last five games. The 24-year-old has been finding his stride since coming off this injured list, batting .250/.333/.406 to go with five home runs, 20 RBI and nine runs scored in 24 games.