Manager Phil Nevin said Ohtani will pitch every sixth day as much as possible in 2023, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Ohtani made 12 starts on five days rest last season, but he pitched on at least six days rest for his other 16 starts. The 28-year-old posted a 2.33 ERA across a career-high 166 innings during 2022 and finished fourth in voting for the AL Cy Young Award. Assuming he stays healthy in 2023, Ohtani should be able to top that workload while pitching every sixth day, which would only further add to his value as one of the best hitters and pitchers in the league.