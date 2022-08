Ohtani went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 5-3 extra-innings win over the Twins.

Ohtani got the Angels on the board with his eighth-inning blast. In the 10th, he was intentionally walked, but he got doubled off at first base after Luis Rengifo lined out to center field. The homer was Ohtani's fourth in August and his 26th of the year. The superstar is slashing .253/.346/.499 with 67 RBI, 63 runs scored and 11 stolen bases through 474 plate appearances.