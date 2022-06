Ohtani went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in a 4-3 win over the White Sox on Monday.

Ohtani struck out twice in the contest, but he reached base in his other two plate appearances. The two-way star collected his eighth theft of the campaign following an intentional walk in the seventh inning. Ohtani is slashing .260/.343/.487 with 16 homers, 47 RBI, 45 runs and eight stolen bases as an offensive player on the season.