Ward went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in a 7-1 win over Minnesota in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader.
The outfielder went deep with his third homer of the year in the fifth inning to pad the Angels' lead. Ward has added seven RBI, seven runs scored and a double across 55 plate appearances. His slash line is a poor .188/.259/.396, but the 27-year-old earned some extra job security when Mike Trout (calf) was ruled out until July.
More News
-
Angels' Taylor Ward: Slams second homer Tuesday•
-
Angels' Taylor Ward: Slams first home run Friday•
-
Angels' Taylor Ward: Promoted, starting Wednesday•
-
Angels' Taylor Ward: Joins taxi squad for road trip•
-
Angels' Taylor Ward: Not participating in alt site games•
-
Angels' Taylor Ward: Optioned to minors•