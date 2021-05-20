Ward went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in a 7-1 win over Minnesota in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader.

The outfielder went deep with his third homer of the year in the fifth inning to pad the Angels' lead. Ward has added seven RBI, seven runs scored and a double across 55 plate appearances. His slash line is a poor .188/.259/.396, but the 27-year-old earned some extra job security when Mike Trout (calf) was ruled out until July.