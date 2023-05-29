Ward is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox.

Ward picked up starts in three of the Angels' last four games, but two came against left-handed pitchers and the other came Sunday, when Hunter Renfroe received a routine day of rest. With right-hander Michael Kopech on the bump for the White Sox, Ward will retreat to the bench while the lefty-hitting Mickey Moniak gets another turn in left field at his expense. According to J.P. Hoornstra of The Orange County Register, manager Phil Nevin said over the weekend that he plans to take a matchups-based approach toward his usage of Ward, who may be stuck in the short side of a platoon in left field while Moniak continues to make an impact atop the batting order.