Ward went 3-for-5 with two runs scored in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Mariners.

All three of Ward's hits were singles, and that served well to set the table for both of Mike Trout's home runs in the contest. This snapped Ward's 0-for-8 skid at the plate in two games since he returned from the injured list. The 28-year-old outfielder is up to a .324/.427/.607 slash line with 10 home runs, 26 RBI, 32 runs scored and a stolen base across 171 plate appearances.