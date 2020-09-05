Buttrey failed to earn the save against the Astros on Friday, allowing three runs on three hits while recording one out.

Buttrey entered the ninth inning in a save situation and was pulled after giving up one run and the Angels still leading by two. Unfortunately, his replacement Matt Andriese allowed both of Buttrey's baserunners to score. Buttrey may have escaped a blown save, but his job could be in jeopardy due to his recent ninth inning struggles. On the season, the right-hander has four saves to go with a 5.68 ERA and 1.47 WHIP.