Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Holds Indians to two runs
Skaggs (2-6) gave up two runs on eight hits over 5.1 innings Tuesday. He walked one and struck out one while taking the loss to the Indians.
All things considered, this was a positive outing for the 26-year-old against the hottest team in baseball. Skaggs has posted a 2.45 ERA and 5.0 K/BB ratio over his last three starts since rediscovering his two-seam fastball. His next start against the Astros on Sunday represents another tough matchup, but the southpaw shut them out over seven innings in their previous meeting on Sept. 13.
