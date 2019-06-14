Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Allows three runs in win
Skaggs (5-6) allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks across five innings while earning the win Thursday against the Rays. He struck out five.
Skaggs cruised through the early innings and entered the bottom of the fifth with a five-run lead. He allowed three runs on five hits in the frame but was able to escape while still in line for the win. Skaggs hasn't been particularly effective of late, allowing 12 earned runs across 16 innings over his last three starts, and he'll look to change that trend in his next start on the road against Toronto.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings discusses Wednesday's action and what you should do with Chris Paddack.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
What's wrong with 2018 breakouts?
Drafting pitchers is always dicey, particularly coming off breakout years. So how worried should...
-
Waivers: Kingery keeps mashing
Fantasy players haven't yet overwhelmingly warmed up to Scott Kingery after a disappointing...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
We update who is rising and who is falling, plus highlight the lessons learned from Lucas Giolito's...