Skaggs (5-6) allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks across five innings while earning the win Thursday against the Rays. He struck out five.

Skaggs cruised through the early innings and entered the bottom of the fifth with a five-run lead. He allowed three runs on five hits in the frame but was able to escape while still in line for the win. Skaggs hasn't been particularly effective of late, allowing 12 earned runs across 16 innings over his last three starts, and he'll look to change that trend in his next start on the road against Toronto.