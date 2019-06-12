Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Taking mound Thursday
Skaggs will start Thursday's series opener at Tampa Bay, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Skaggs originally lined up to start Tuesday against the Dodgers but instead had his turn through the rotation pushed back one game. The left-hander has a 4.97 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 59:22 K:BB through 11 starts this season.
