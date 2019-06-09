Skaggs is not scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Dodgers, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The Angels will instead turn to an opener Tuesday with Felix Pena set to follow as the primary pitcher. Skaggs has a 4.97 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 59:22 K:BB through 11 starts and is likely to retake the mound later in the week at Tampa Bay.