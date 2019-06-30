Skaggs (7-7) took the loss Saturday, allowing two runs on two hits and four walks in 4.1 innings. He struck out five in the 4-0 loss to the Athletics.

Skaggs needed 91 pitches to record 13 outs before Trevor Cahill relieved him. Skaggs also suffered from a lack of support, as the Angels only managed three hits in the game. The southpaw has pitched solidly over his last four starts, allowing six runs over 21.2 innings. Overall, the 27-year-old has a 4.29 ERA and 1.27 WHIP with 78 strikeouts in 79.2 innings heading into his next scheduled start against the Rangers in hitter-friendly Arlington.