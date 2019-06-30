Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Labors in loss
Skaggs (7-7) took the loss Saturday, allowing two runs on two hits and four walks in 4.1 innings. He struck out five in the 4-0 loss to the Athletics.
Skaggs needed 91 pitches to record 13 outs before Trevor Cahill relieved him. Skaggs also suffered from a lack of support, as the Angels only managed three hits in the game. The southpaw has pitched solidly over his last four starts, allowing six runs over 21.2 innings. Overall, the 27-year-old has a 4.29 ERA and 1.27 WHIP with 78 strikeouts in 79.2 innings heading into his next scheduled start against the Rangers in hitter-friendly Arlington.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Get Gray
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Week 15 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...