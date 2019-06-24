Skaggs picked up the win against the Cardinals on Sunday, completing five scoreless innings and giving up only four hits. He struck out three and did not walk a batter.

Skaggs breezed through his five innings of work, making only 70 pitches and allowing four harmless singles, but was lifted for a pinch hitter in the fifth. The win was his third in a row following a streak of four consecutive outings without a victory. On the season, the 27-year-old is 7-6 with a 4.30 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 73:24 K:BB in 14 starts. He'll have a home matchup against the A's on Sunday in his next scheduled start.