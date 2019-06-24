Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Earns seventh victory
Skaggs picked up the win against the Cardinals on Sunday, completing five scoreless innings and giving up only four hits. He struck out three and did not walk a batter.
Skaggs breezed through his five innings of work, making only 70 pitches and allowing four harmless singles, but was lifted for a pinch hitter in the fifth. The win was his third in a row following a streak of four consecutive outings without a victory. On the season, the 27-year-old is 7-6 with a 4.30 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 73:24 K:BB in 14 starts. He'll have a home matchup against the A's on Sunday in his next scheduled start.
