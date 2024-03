Neto (illness) is starting at shortstop and batting leadoff in Friday's Cactus League game against the Mariners, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The 23-year-old is expected to hit ninth for the Angels this season, but he'll hit from atop the lineup Friday after sitting out the past two days with an illness. Neto struggled offensively as a rookie last season with a .225/.308/.377 slash line in 84 contests.