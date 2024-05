Neto went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a stolen base Saturday in a loss to Cleveland.

Neto plated the only Angels run of the contest with a fifth-inning single. The shortstop followed with a stolen base, but he was left stranded in scoring position. Neto was batting .167 as recently as April 21, but he's turned a corner since, hitting .350 with two homers and six RBI over his past 11 contests.