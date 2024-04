Neto went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and one RBI in Friday's loss to Minnesota.

Neto doubled and scored in the sixth inning and later added an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth. After producing just two multi-hit efforts through his first 21 games, the second-year shortstop has collected multiple hits in three of his last four games. He still has plenty of work to do, but his season OPS has jumped from .449 to .646 during this recent hot streak.