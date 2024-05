Neto went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's loss to Pittsburgh.

Batting out of the No. 9 slot in the order, Neto produced the Angels' only run of the game with his sixth-inning solo shot to center field. It was the third homer of the campaign for the shortstop, all of which have come over his past 11 games. Neto was batting just .167 after an 0-for-3 effort April 21, but he's turned things around since, slashing .356/.370/.667 over his past 13 contests.