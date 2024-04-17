Neto went 1-for-4 with an RBI and two stolen bases in Tuesday's 7-6 extra-innings loss to the Rays.

The Angels turned on the jets once Rene Pinto took over behind the plate for the Rays in the ninth inning, with Neto collecting both his steals in the late innings as part of a 5-for-6 performance on the basepaths by Los Angeles on the night. The shortstop has struggled out of the gate this season -- the 23-year-old hasn't had a multi-hit game since April 6, and through 16 contests he's slashing .179/.258/.232 with zero homers, three runs, six RBI and three steals in five attempts. Neto's 29.0 percent strikeout rate is also a significant step back from the 23.4 percent mark he posted as a rookie.