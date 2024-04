Neto went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Orioles.

Neto now has two hits in back-to-back games and has notched an extra-base hit in both games as well. Prior to this mini outburst, Neto was slashing .167/.241/.208 with just three doubles, six RBI, four runs and a 6:25 BB:K in 78 plate appearances. He's now raised his average to .205 as he looks to continue to pick up steam at the plate.