Cozart (shoulder) has yet to resume baseball activities since being placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday, Avery Yang of MLB.com reports.

Cozart has been receiving extensive therapy over the last few days to address a left shoulder subluxation. The Angels should have a better idea regarding when Cozart might come off the DL once he's able to do some hitting and fielding, but his lack of activity to date suggests he's on track to miss more than the minimum amount of time.