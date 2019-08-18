Diaz was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a suspected foot injury, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The Astros haven't formally commented on the nature of Diaz's injury, but McTaggart notes that the utility man was in pain after fouling a ball off his foot a few days earlier. Pitcher Cy Sneed was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock in a corresponding move.

