Astros' Anthony Gose: Throws live batting practice

Gose threw his first live batting practice of the spring Tuesday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.

Gose, a former outfielder, was converted to a pitcher by the Tigers in 2016, throwing 10.2 innings off the mound for High-A Lakeland before being shut down with an elbow injury. He was selected by the Astros in the Rule 5 draft in December and has a chance to make the team as a left-handed reliever, though the Astros have a very competitive roster. He's worth monitoring in deep leagues to see whether or not he can make the team, but even if he does, it will likely be in a middle relief role which won't provide much fantasy value in most setups.