Astros' Brad Peacock: Not in line for Monday's start
Peacock won't be activated from the 10-day injured list to start Monday's game against the Angels after reporting soreness in his right shoulder following his throwing session earlier in the weekend, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
Peacock's setback doesn't sound overly serious, but it'll nonetheless take him out of consideration when the Astros require a fifth starter for the first time since the All-Star break. With Peacock unavailable for at least one more turn through the rotation, the Astros could call up a pitcher from the minors to start Monday or treat the series opener in Anaheim as a bullpen day.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 17
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.