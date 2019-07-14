Peacock won't be activated from the 10-day injured list to start Monday's game against the Angels after reporting soreness in his right shoulder following his throwing session earlier in the weekend, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Peacock's setback doesn't sound overly serious, but it'll nonetheless take him out of consideration when the Astros require a fifth starter for the first time since the All-Star break. With Peacock unavailable for at least one more turn through the rotation, the Astros could call up a pitcher from the minors to start Monday or treat the series opener in Anaheim as a bullpen day.