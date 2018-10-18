Astros' Carlos Correa: Hitting cleanup in Game 5

Correa is starting at shortstop and hitting cleanup in Game 5 of the ALCS against the Red Sox on Thursday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Correa is in the midst of a five-game hitting streak -- including a three-hit, two-RBI effort in Game 4 on Wednesday -- prompting manager A.J. Hinch to move the shortstop to the heart of the order after hitting him no higher than sixth through the team's first seven games of the postseason. Correa, who is hitting .280/.419/.440 with a 6:6 K:BB so far this postseason, will face southpaw David Price in this one.