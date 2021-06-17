McCormick went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs and three total RBI in an 8-4 win over Texas on Wednesday.

McCormick was one of three players to blast two homers in the contest, joining teammate Jose Altuve and Texas' Evan White. McCormick's second-inning blast gave the Astros an early 3-0 lead, and his sixth-inning 438-foot long ball extended their lead to three runs again. The 26-year-old has gone deep four times in his past 18 at-bats and is batting .389 with five RBI overall during that stretch.