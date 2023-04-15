McCormick left Friday's game against the Rangers with "vision issues," Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
The team is being a little vague with this designation, and they did not provide a timeline for his return. There was speculation during the game that McCormick may have been shaken up when making a defensive play at the wall earlier in the game. The lefty-hitting outfielder is off to a great start to the campaign, slashing .275/.383/.500 with two home runs and four steals in 48 plate appearances. Jake Meyers replaced him in center field.
