McCormick went 3-for-3 with a two-run home run, a pair of walks and four total runs scored in Saturday's 13-12 extra-inning loss to the Angels.

McCormick was an on-base machine Saturday in arguably his best game of the season. He's hitting .355 (11-for-31) with four walks over nine games in July, and it appears his strong month or so of hitting has earned him a starting role in center field over Jake Meyers. McCormick is at a .269/.354/.484 slash line with nine homers, 29 RBI, 26 runs scored and nine stolen bases through 207 plate appearances.