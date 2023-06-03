McCormick went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Friday's 6-2 win over the Angels.
McCormick had tallied just three hits -- all going for extra bases -- over his last 10 games combined. All three of his knocks Friday were singles, but it's a sign of progress that he's getting back to making more consistent contact. The 28-year-old outfielder is hitting .233 with a .743 OPS, four home runs, 14 RBI, 10 runs scored and four stolen bases over 101 plate appearances. He remains in competition with Jake Meyers for playing time in center field.